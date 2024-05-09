Distracted Driving Sweep in Goleta Nets 142

The laws to prevent distracted driving might be among the most violated rules of the road in the nation. A sweep last month by Goleta’s police department caught 142 drivers who were driving and holding a cell phone to make calls, text, or use an app.

“Many drivers continue to use their phones while operating a vehicle,” said Sergeant Noel Rivas, who’s been part of Goleta’s motor patrol since 2022. “Our ultimate goal is to change behaviors that help make our roads safer for everyone.”

California state law forbids use of a handheld cell phone, even when stopped at a red light. Fines range from $140 to $165, Sgt. Rivas said. And the fines increase with subsequent charges, and points get added to a driver’s license.

People under the age of 18 may not use a cell phone while driving for any reason. Dialing, talking, and texting has proved to increase the risk of accident three times over, while using an app, shuffling through music, playing videos, and looking at social media are equally dangerous and illegal while driving.

A cell phone can be used hands-free while driving, as with a speaker phone or one that operates with voice command. If you need to make a call or program a map, pull over to a safe parking spot first, recommends the Sheriff’s Office, which provides police services to the City of Goleta.