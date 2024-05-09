Isla Vista Community Services District to Host Parking & Transportation Town Hall

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Isla Vista, CA – Isla Vista Community Services District (IVCSD) is hosting a Parking & Transportation Town Hall on Wednesday, May 15 from 6pm-8pm at the Isla Vista Community Center. The Town Hall is focused on solutions to the problems residents face in their everyday transportation and mobility experiences. Attendees can expect dinner, Spanish interpretation services, childcare, and exciting raffle prizes provided by IVCSD.

Over the past two years, IVCSD has actively engaged with residents, businesses, UCSB faculty and staff, property providers, government entities, service providers, and visitors through various events to gather feedback on what challenges they face getting around Isla Vista. From the valuable feedback, a comprehensive list of policy and infrastructure improvements has been developed. Now, the Town Hall presents an opportunity for communist members to provide final input before implementation. Community insight will play a critical role in refining and enhancing the effectiveness of the proposed solutions.

The list of recommended projects that will be presented at the Town Hall has been meticulously crafted based on community feedback, collision and safety data, and recommendations from traffic engineers at Dixon Resources Unlimited and the County of Santa Barbara’s Public Works Department.

All community members are invited to attend the Town Hall. Please complete the RSVP form in English here or the RSVP form in Spanish here. If unable to attend, IVCSD welcomes participation in Focus Groups. For more information, please contact Sydney Castaneda at communityengagement@islavistacsd.com. Additional details can be found on IVCSD’s website here.