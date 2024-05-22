May Brings Music and Poetry
Music at Farmers' Market and I Madonnari, Plus Poems at the Architectural Foundation Gallery and More
In one of my busiest weekends, Saturday began with the high energy needed to entertain folks at the farmers’ market. I played music with the Ladies Social Strumming Club, the group of all-women string-instrument players. I feel fortunate that Maria Cincotta, who also founded the Brasscals, put together a group of supportive women who gather every other week to learn new songs on guitar, bass, or ukulele. Maria is a patient teacher and band leader. I’m not always available to join, but she allows me to drop in whenever I can. Playing music with other women has improved my guitar skills. Saturday morning was my third time performing with the lady strummers. Our set this year consisted of 12 songs; last year, we only had six tunes to offer. We’ve come a long way together.
A few hours later, I resumed my Poet Laureate duties at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara (AFSB). Last month, I received a phone call from Bay Hallowell, Gallery Committee member. She heard the suite of poems that I wrote for Colleen Kelly’s Dichotomy of Laundry exhibit and asked if I would write some poems for the Ruth Leaf collection. In our conversation, we decided to invite more poets to participate. I was able to include 11 poets. It was a special event with Ruth’s family in attendance at the closing reception. Ruth’s daughter told us that the art exhibit represented her late mother’s soul, something that is evident in her hand-colored etching and woodcuts. Hearing excerpts of her letters and the poems inspired by her art was a wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon.
I was happy to discover the cozy gallery at the AFSB. The corner house at 229 East Victoria Street is easy to miss, but it’s worth exploring the Santa Barbara treasure that is only open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Ruth Leaf’s art exhibit is no longer on display, but you can sign up for their mailing list or visit the website to find out about future exhibits in the beautiful space.
My day ended with an assignment for the Independent to review Cody Jinks at the Santa Barbara Bowl, always a fun time at the outdoor music venue.
Next weekend may be Memorial Day and a holiday weekend for most, but poetry continues with the Mission Poetry Series, this time via Zoom at 1 p.m. Hear inaugural poet Richard Blanco and the winners of the Alta California Prize, poets Fred Arroyo and Amelia Rodriguez.
This year, I will be participating in the I Madonnari, not as a chalk artist but as a poet and musician on the stage from 1:45 to 2 p.m., in a short 15-minute set. If you miss this short window, I hope to see you at 1st Thursday in June, where I will join other poets in offering typewritten poetry on demand. Come and receive a free, personalized poem in front of Old Navy on State Street from 5-8 p.m. Check the events schedule for more poetry events.
This week’s poetry connection comes from two local poets, Fran Davis and Executive Director of the AFSB Molly Burns, who share their poems in response to printmaker Ruth Leaf.
Little River B
by Molly Jane Burns
I perch
at river’s side
reeds & stems
lift youthful sun
waking gold
into the burst
of morning.
and
I watch branches
offering aroma of red and orange fruit the breeze of cut wood moving.
my toes in soft sand drift slightly
until still.
dropping hints
like blossoms
from my roots.
About the author: Molly Jane Burns has been writing poetry since early childhood. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English with an Emphasis in Creative Writing from San Diego State University, studying with Carolyn Forche and Glover Davis. Her poems have appeared in various literary journals. She lives in Carpinteria.
A Good Year for Poppies
by Fran Davis
Their tender hardiness a mystery
rising
and falling
with rain and weather
planting fiery spears
in backyard gardens
shouting from empty lots
running riot along highway medians
vermillion skirts ruffling orchards
in the valley of the San Joaquin
where I was born
fields of gold
for my forebears dragging
their wagons over the Sierra
Qupe, dream giver for the Chumash
who tell of girls gathering poppies
so overcome by beauty
they yielded to boys
copas de oro, cups of gold
trampled
by the jangling hooves of Spanish horses
unfurling sheets of fire
over hills and valleys
multitudes
sun-struck by the blaze
no human sense to their wild abandon
the burning tumult
of their blossoms
the way they light our minds from inside
About the author: Fran Davis is a poet and essayist whose works have appeared in New Verse News, Calyx, The Chattahoochee Review, Vincent Brothers Review, Passager, Reed Magazine, The Hopper, and several anthologies. She is a winner of the Lamar York prize for nonfiction and a Pushcart prize nominee.
POETRY EVENTS
May 25, Mission Poetry Series on Zoom, 1-2:30 p.m. Featured readers include presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco and Alta California Poetry Chapbook winners Fred Arroyo and Amelia Rodriguez.
May 26, I Madonnari stage, poems and songs by Melinda Palacio, 1:45-2p.m.
June 6, Typewriter On-Demand Poetry. Receive a typewritten poem. The long-awaited repeat of last year’s event will happen on 1st Thursday on June 6, 5-8 p.m. in front of Old Navy on State Street.
June 8, Guess Who’s in Town Series, Poets Julie Murphy and Paul Willis, host Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Unity Church of Santa Barbara Chapel (227 E. Arrellaga St.), suggested donation $5.
Premier Events
Sat, May 25
9:00 AM
Summerland
The Wellness Event
Sat, May 25
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Market
Thu, May 23
7:00 PM
Carpinteria
The Carpinteria High School Muses Present “The Wizard of Oz” Musical
Fri, May 24
11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Discussion: Misogyny, Racism & Violence at UCSB: The IV Killings 10 Years Later
Fri, May 24
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBHS Annual Spring Dance Concert 2024
Sat, May 25
3:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Canary Hotel Rooftop: Suns Out Buns out with LeFunk Sounds
Sat, May 25
8:00 PM
Carpinteria
Rich Tell Presents: The Thom Rotella Band
Sun, May 26
11:00 AM
93103, Santa Barbara, CA
Memorial Day Weekender PJ Brunch!
Sun, May 26
12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Market at Pali Wine Co
Wed, May 29
7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
One Night Only San Marcos H.S. Jazz
Thu, May 30
7:30 PM
Isla Vista
UCSB Wind Ensemble Spring Concert
Sat, May 25 9:00 AM
Summerland
The Wellness Event
Sat, May 25 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Mosaic Makers Market
Thu, May 23 7:00 PM
Carpinteria
The Carpinteria High School Muses Present “The Wizard of Oz” Musical
Fri, May 24 11:00 AM
Santa Barbara
Discussion: Misogyny, Racism & Violence at UCSB: The IV Killings 10 Years Later
Fri, May 24 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
SBHS Annual Spring Dance Concert 2024
Sat, May 25 3:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Canary Hotel Rooftop: Suns Out Buns out with LeFunk Sounds
Sat, May 25 8:00 PM
Carpinteria
Rich Tell Presents: The Thom Rotella Band
Sun, May 26 11:00 AM
93103, Santa Barbara, CA
Memorial Day Weekender PJ Brunch!
Sun, May 26 12:00 PM
Santa Barbara
Market at Pali Wine Co
Wed, May 29 7:00 PM
Santa Barbara
One Night Only San Marcos H.S. Jazz
Thu, May 30 7:30 PM
Isla Vista
You must be logged in to post a comment.