May Brings Music and Poetry

In one of my busiest weekends, Saturday began with the high energy needed to entertain folks at the farmers’ market. I played music with the Ladies Social Strumming Club, the group of all-women string-instrument players. I feel fortunate that Maria Cincotta, who also founded the Brasscals, put together a group of supportive women who gather every other week to learn new songs on guitar, bass, or ukulele. Maria is a patient teacher and band leader. I’m not always available to join, but she allows me to drop in whenever I can. Playing music with other women has improved my guitar skills. Saturday morning was my third time performing with the lady strummers. Our set this year consisted of 12 songs; last year, we only had six tunes to offer. We’ve come a long way together.

A few hours later, I resumed my Poet Laureate duties at the Architectural Foundation of Santa Barbara (AFSB). Last month, I received a phone call from Bay Hallowell, Gallery Committee member. She heard the suite of poems that I wrote for Colleen Kelly’s Dichotomy of Laundry exhibit and asked if I would write some poems for the Ruth Leaf collection. In our conversation, we decided to invite more poets to participate. I was able to include 11 poets. It was a special event with Ruth’s family in attendance at the closing reception. Ruth’s daughter told us that the art exhibit represented her late mother’s soul, something that is evident in her hand-colored etching and woodcuts. Hearing excerpts of her letters and the poems inspired by her art was a wonderful way to spend a Saturday afternoon.

Fran Davis reads her poem at the Architectural Foundation Gallery | Photo: Courtesy

I was happy to discover the cozy gallery at the AFSB. The corner house at 229 East Victoria Street is easy to miss, but it’s worth exploring the Santa Barbara treasure that is only open on Saturdays from 1-4 p.m. Ruth Leaf’s art exhibit is no longer on display, but you can sign up for their mailing list or visit the website to find out about future exhibits in the beautiful space.

My day ended with an assignment for the Independent to review Cody Jinks at the Santa Barbara Bowl, always a fun time at the outdoor music venue.

Next weekend may be Memorial Day and a holiday weekend for most, but poetry continues with the Mission Poetry Series, this time via Zoom at 1 p.m. Hear inaugural poet Richard Blanco and the winners of the Alta California Prize, poets Fred Arroyo and Amelia Rodriguez.

This year, I will be participating in the I Madonnari, not as a chalk artist but as a poet and musician on the stage from 1:45 to 2 p.m., in a short 15-minute set. If you miss this short window, I hope to see you at 1st Thursday in June, where I will join other poets in offering typewritten poetry on demand. Come and receive a free, personalized poem in front of Old Navy on State Street from 5-8 p.m. Check the events schedule for more poetry events.

This week’s poetry connection comes from two local poets, Fran Davis and Executive Director of the AFSB Molly Burns, who share their poems in response to printmaker Ruth Leaf.

Poets at the Architectural Foundation Gallery | Photo: Courtesy

Little River B

by Molly Jane Burns

I perch

at river’s side

reeds & stems

lift youthful sun

waking gold

into the burst

of morning.

and

I watch branches

offering aroma of red and orange fruit the breeze of cut wood moving.

my toes in soft sand drift slightly

until still.

dropping hints

like blossoms

from my roots.

About the author: Molly Jane Burns has been writing poetry since early childhood. She received her Bachelor of Arts degree in English with an Emphasis in Creative Writing from San Diego State University, studying with Carolyn Forche and Glover Davis. Her poems have appeared in various literary journals. She lives in Carpinteria.

A Good Year for Poppies

by Fran Davis

Their tender hardiness a mystery

rising

and falling

with rain and weather

planting fiery spears

in backyard gardens

shouting from empty lots

running riot along highway medians

vermillion skirts ruffling orchards

in the valley of the San Joaquin

where I was born

fields of gold

for my forebears dragging

their wagons over the Sierra

Qupe, dream giver for the Chumash

who tell of girls gathering poppies

so overcome by beauty

they yielded to boys

copas de oro, cups of gold

trampled

by the jangling hooves of Spanish horses

unfurling sheets of fire

over hills and valleys

multitudes

sun-struck by the blaze

no human sense to their wild abandon

the burning tumult

of their blossoms

the way they light our minds from inside

About the author: Fran Davis is a poet and essayist whose works have appeared in New Verse News, Calyx, The Chattahoochee Review, Vincent Brothers Review, Passager, Reed Magazine, The Hopper, and several anthologies. She is a winner of the Lamar York prize for nonfiction and a Pushcart prize nominee.

POETRY EVENTS

May 25, Mission Poetry Series on Zoom, 1-2:30 p.m. Featured readers include presidential inaugural poet Richard Blanco and Alta California Poetry Chapbook winners Fred Arroyo and Amelia Rodriguez.

May 26, I Madonnari stage, poems and songs by Melinda Palacio, 1:45-2p.m.

June 6, Typewriter On-Demand Poetry. Receive a typewritten poem. The long-awaited repeat of last year’s event will happen on 1st Thursday on June 6, 5-8 p.m. in front of Old Navy on State Street.

June 8, Guess Who’s in Town Series, Poets Julie Murphy and Paul Willis, host Laure-Anne Bosselaar, Unity Church of Santa Barbara Chapel (227 E. Arrellaga St.), suggested donation $5.