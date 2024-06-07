Summer Serenades: Live Music in Downtown Santa Barbara

This summer, Santa Barbara is bringing music to every corner of town. The annual Chase Palm Concert in the Park series and the Downtown Organization of Santa Barbara’s Summer Live Music Series are gearing up for the perfect summer nights. Bring your friends and family, grab some food, and enjoy the local music on State Street or by the water at the Chase Palm.

The State Street Live Music Series has already hit the ground running June 5 with the Barasscals.

“Last night was a great kick off event with the Brasscals” said Robin Elander, Executive Director of Downtown Santa Barbara. “We would like to invite the community to come out with a chair and a friend next week and each week in June and July. We have a lot of great bands in the line up, not to be missed.”

The rest of the performances can be found every Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 PM from June 5 – June 31st on the 700 Block of State Street (between Ortega and De La Guerra Streets).

Down at the oceanfront Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park, free concerts will be offered every Thursday night starting June 27. Enjoy the sunset over the water and music from local bands at this family-friendly event every week through August.

This year will be the third uninterrupted series since the Concert in the Park event took a two-year hiatus during COVID-19. The program is still going strong starting with local pop/rock band The Tearaways, hitting the crowd-favorite Area 51, and rounding out with some 80’s hard rock with Echoswitch.

The crowds arrive while the opening acts take the stage around 5:00 p.m. and the night wraps up around 7:30 p.m.

The community is encouraged to bring blankets, chairs, and picnics to enjoy the evening along Cabrillo Boulevard. Local businesses will also be providing food available for purchase.

The Concerts in the Park Series is hosted in partnership with PARC Foundation. More information about Concerts in the Park can be found at SantaBarbaraCA.gov/Concerts.

As for Downtown Santa Barbara, the organization has a whole lineup of events planned for the summer including salsa and line dancing classes, the 1st Thursday ArtWalk, Live Art, and Wine Tour amongst others.

Full live music schedule:

2024 Summer Live Music Series on State Street

Wednesdays from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. on the 700 Block of State Street (Between Ortega and De La Guerra Streets)

June 5 – Brasscals

June 12 – THE IJF Trio

June 19 – Mark & The Logistics

June 26 – Hot Club of Santa Barbara

July 3 – The Apple and The Tree

July 10 – ABBA Dabba Doo

July 17 – Lazy Daughter

July 24 – Goodlanders

July 31 – Nathan & Jesse

2024 Concerts in the Park Schedule

Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at the Great Meadow in Chase Palm Park (map)

Thursday, June 27 – The Tearaways

Thursday, July 11 – Brittney & The B-Sides

Thursday, July 18 – Area 51

Thursday, July 25 – Mezcal Martini

Thursday, August 8 – Echoswitch