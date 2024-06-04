Please join us for a Community MeetingThursday, June 6 @ 4:00 pm @ Montecito Union School

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Highway 101: Santa Barbara Starts Late Summer

Freeway improvements will continue in Montecito and move into the Santa Barbara South segment in late

summer. In the Santa Barbara South segment, new freeway lanes and on- and off-ramps will be built between

Olive Mill and Hermosillo Roads. In Montecito, new freeway lanes, bridges, and on- and off-ramps are under

construction. Crews will work on the northbound side starting this summer with divided lanes (see below).



Please join us for a community meeting June 6 at 4:00 pm at Montecito Union School Auditorium ,

385 San Ysidro Road, to review upcoming construction and staging.

Credit: Courtesy

DIVIDED LANES

To provide space for construction, the northbound lanes will be divided by safety barriers between Hixon and Olive Mill Roads from summer 2024 to summer 2025. One northbound lane will be located on the southbound side. The northbound off-ramps will close consecutively, so drivers can use the off-ramp before or after a closure. Lanes will be the standard 12’ wide throughout the divided lane area. A similar approach will be used to construct the southbound lanes in 2025.

Credit: Courtesy

For more information, please visit our project website at www.SBROADS.com, call us at 805.845.5112, or email the project at info@sbroads.com.