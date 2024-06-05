Meet the Fido Photo

Contest Winners!

Sibling Labs Attached at the Hip,

Cover Boy Harley, and a

Rescue from Qatar

By Tyler Hayden | June 6, 2024

A big, slobbery congrats to all of our Fido Photo Contest winners.

We proudly crown brother and sister Labs Hudson and Holly with the People’s Choice title for taking home the most reader votes.

And because there were so many submissions this year (more than 300!) — and because we couldn’t keep saying “no” to all those faces — we give a hearty wag to our Editors’ Picks.

Learn a little about everyone below, and don’t forget to enter again in 2025. Even if you don’t win, know that the staff of the Independent loves getting to “meet” each and every one of your furry pals.

People’s Choice

Two Dogs, One Spot

Name: Poppy / Hudson

Age: 3 months / 3 years

Breed: Yellow Labradors

Place of Origin: Sunnycreek Labs; Greenville, Ohio

Favorite Toy: Squeaker rope-tug / “Baby,” a big stuffed lamb

Favorite Activity: Running, jumping, and doing flips / running on Summerland Beach

Best Characteristic: Being a loving dog and acrobat / being a gentle big brother to Poppy

Biggest Crime: Stripping branches off of hibiscus bushes / shredding stuffed toys and counter-surfing

Owner Statement: Hudson and Poppy are true brother and sister from different litters. Hudson is so patient with his younger sister, to a fault. He should be the official Mayor of Elings Park, as he loves to meet and greet all the dogs there. Poppy adores her brother. She is challenged for spatial reasoning and seems to enjoy occupying the same space he does.

Editors’ Picks

Cover Boy

Name: Harley

Age: 10 months

Breed: Miniature Long-Haired Dachshund

Place of Origin: Southern California

Favorite Toy: A very specific hair scrunchie he continuously steals out of my hair

Favorite Activity: Playing with his friends at the dog park

Best Characteristic: Social butterfly (with humans and dogs alike)

Biggest Crime: Always needs to be the center of attention

Owner Statement: Harley has been the biggest love since he entered our lives last October. He was named in honor of my late uncle, an avid Harley-Davidson rider who raised and loved many dachshunds of his own. When we brought Harley home, we discovered that he shared the same birthday as my uncle, making our connection even more meaningful. We’ve been attached at the hip ever since! Harley is full of energy, gives the best cuddles, and will do anything for cheese.

The Glorious Prince

Name: Zorba

Age: 6 years

Breed: Saluki

Place of Origin: LIFE Animal Rescue; Doha, Qatar

Favorite Toy: Toys are for dogs. Zorba does not think of himself as a dog.

Favorite Activity: Running or snoozing (no in between)

Best Characteristic: Zorba might be the world’s best cuddler. He will attach himself to his person through illness, binge-watching TV shows, and watching every Harry Potter movie in sequence.

Biggest Crime: Barking at the front window at passersby, sneaking cat food off the counter, taking up all the space on the bed at night

Owner Statement: It’s hard to imagine that The Glorious Prince Zorba, along with his littermates, was tossed into the boiling desert outside Doha, Qatar. He now lives a life of privilege, insisting on only the cushiest, softest, and most elevated bedding (often our California King bed) and will pace around giving his smoldering golden eye contact until his luxurious needs have been met. We are lucky to be his lowly attendants and aim only to please His Highness.

Runners-Up

[Click to enlarge]