Cover Story By | Wed Jun 05, 2024 | 9:00pm

Our Beloved Pets & Animals, 2024 Edition

Celebrating Santa Barbara’s Furry, Scaly, Blubbery, and Feathery Friends

By Indy Staff | June 6, 2024

Welcome, animal lovers and agnostics alike. 

Even if you’re not semi-obsessed with critters like we (and most of Santa Barbara) are, we think you’ll find the following stories interesting, if not helpful — a new rattlesnake relocation service, the therapeutic power of cats, the best rodent control money can’t buy, how the county’s largest animal agency actually works, and so on.

And if you’re only here for the cute dog pics, that’s okay too. Like all the loyal hounds out there, we don’t judge. 

Enjoy. 

Meet the Fido Photo Contest Winners!

A Whale of a Day to
Santa Cruz Island

Our Beautiful ― and Badass ― Barn Owls

Inside Santa Barbara County Animal Services

Santa Barbara’s Charming Cat Café

It’sss Rattlesnake Season
in Santa Barbara

A Pawsitively Fashionable Show

Wildlife Photographer Ian Shive Brings
Faraway Experiences Back Home 

