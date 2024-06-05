Our Beloved Pets & Animals

2024 Edition

Celebrating Santa Barbara’s

Furry, Scaly, Blubbery, and Feathery Friends

By Indy Staff | June 6, 2024

Welcome, animal lovers and agnostics alike.

Even if you’re not semi-obsessed with critters like we (and most of Santa Barbara) are, we think you’ll find the following stories interesting, if not helpful — a new rattlesnake relocation service, the therapeutic power of cats, the best rodent control money can’t buy, how the county’s largest animal agency actually works, and so on.

And if you’re only here for the cute dog pics, that’s okay too. Like all the loyal hounds out there, we don’t judge.

Enjoy.