Is there anything better than a dog in costume? If there is, I have yet to discover it.

Old Spanish Days Fiesta, in partnership with Paseo Nuevo, is adding a new tradition to its calendar this spring with the debut of the Fiesta Dog Parade & Costume Contest on Saturday, May 16.

“The Fiesta Dog Parade aligns perfectly with our vision of creating engaging, community-centered experiences that bring people together in meaningful and memorable ways,” said Caroline Mayhew, Paseo Nuevo Marketing Manager.

Fiesta Dog Parade & Costume Contest | Credit: Arianna Kirk

Kicking off at 11 a.m., the parade will wind through the 800 block of State Street and into the Paseo Nuevo mall, where participants and their pups — many dressed in festive, Spanish-inspired attire — will take part in a lively procession. While costumes aren’t required, they’re strongly encouraged, and prizes will reward the most creative looks.

The event also highlights the work of Santa Barbara Humane, the nonprofit partner providing essential services such as low-cost veterinary care, pet adoption, and training programs. The organization will host a hydration station for dogs, a photo backdrop, and an information booth where attendees can learn more about supporting the organization.

The festivities will continue after the parade with music from DJ Darla Bea, vendor booths, and a red-carpet moment for costume contest winners. Organizers hope the event will become a beloved annual tradition, celebrating Santa Barbara’s culture, community, and affection for its four-legged residents.

Old Spanish Days El Presidente Colin Hayward said he expects the parade will bring in new and younger people who love Fiesta but might not naturally attend the traditional events.

“This is just a way to kind of break the ice with people,” said Hayward, “to start to enjoy Fiesta-related events that help bring them into the big tent, or as I call it, the Fiesta family.”

Participation is limited to 126 registered dogs, with advance sign-up required. The $45 registration fee includes a commemorative Fiesta bandana for each dog and a custom racer bib for their human companion. Additional dogs from the same household can be registered for $15 each. Only registered dogs will be allowed on the parade route, so spectators are encouraged to attend without pets.

For more information, see,sbfiesta.org/fiesta-dog-parade.