Foodbank of Santa Barbara County Hosts it’s first annual ‘Orange Ball Gala’

(Santa Barbara, CA) — The Foodbank Sharehouse was ‘the place to be’ this last Saturday night as the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County celebrated the ‘Orange Ball’ fundraising event. Held on June 1 at 6 PM, the event marked a significant milestone for the Foodbank, bringing together a vibrant community dedicated to supporting the mission to end hunger and transform the health of Santa Barbara County through good nutrition.

The evening featured a delectable dinner crafted by celebrity Chef Nancy Silverton, followed by a sumptuous dessert by renowned pastry chef Sherry Yard. Attendees were treated to a culinary experience that highlighted the evening’s elegance and purpose.

The event honored Balay Ko Foundation, longtime supporters the Mansbach Family, and Judy Weisbart for their unwavering commitment and contributions to the Foodbank. Their support has been instrumental in advancing the Foodbank’s initiatives and ensuring that no one in Santa Barbara County goes hungry.

In a delightful nod to the Foodbank’s orange mascot, ‘Pip’, guests arrived adorned in creative orange accents, adding a vibrant and playful atmosphere to the evening. Among the distinguished guests was Congressman Salud Carbajal, who joined local supporters in celebrating the Foodbank’s achievements and future goals.

Throughout the night, Foodbank staff and board members highlighted the organization’s services and accomplishments, emphasizing their ongoing efforts in Sustainability, Equitable Food Access, and Nutrition Education. The impact of these initiatives was underscored by the evening’s emcee, Billy Harris, who announced three generous matching gifts that will significantly boost the Foodbank’s capabilities in these critical areas.

Sponsors of the event included Northern Trust, Sansum Clinic, and Montecito Bank and Trust, whose generous support helped make the evening a resounding success.

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County extends heartfelt gratitude to everyone who attended and supported the Orange Ball. Community members who would like to donate to the Foodbank and have their gift matched can visit www.donate.foodbanksbc.org/OB-Match. Your contributions ensure that we can continue our vital work, providing nutritious food and resources to those in need across our community.

About the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County

The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is transforming health by eliminating hunger and food insecurity through good nutrition and food literacy. The Foodbank provides nourishment and education through a network of more than 200 partner agencies, nutrition education programs and food distribution sites operated by the Foodbank and its volunteers. In Santa Barbara County, one in four people receive support from the Foodbank – 38% of the people we serve are children.

For more information, visit www.FoodbankSBC.org.