Santa Barbara Unified and CSEA Reach Tentative Agreement on Retirement Calculation Adjustments

Introduction

This is Santa Barbara Unified School District’s (SBUSD) eleventh Negotiations Update for successor contract negotiations between the District and the California School Employee Association (CSEA). The District will distribute the Negotiations Update after meetings with CSEA to inform our community on the progress of negotiations.



Tentative Agreement Reached on Retirement Calculations

SBUSD and CSEA agreed to new contract language that changes how pay is structured for 12-month employees. This agreement will not change what they earn, but it will change the way it is reported to CalPERS. This is to ensure employees receive full retirement credit for their earnings.

Offers Exchanged on Parental Leave and Disciplinary Actions

CSEA and SBUSD exchanged proposals on paid parental leave that can be used within one year of the birth or adoption of a child. Both sides will continue discussing this at a later date.

Additionally, SBUSD and CSEA discussed Disciplinary Action Articles. The proposals incorporated new California Education Code requirements. SBUSD also agreed to pay the costs of discipline appeal hearings.

SBUSD Offers Proposal Regarding Hiring Procedures and Counterproposal on Unscheduled Calls to Work

Currently, the District is required to have a human resources representative on a hiring panel. The proposal is to allow a designee to sit on the panel in lieu of an HR representative.

SBUSD offered a counterproposal to allow CSEA to meet to discuss additional pay for employees who are required to work on-site when an emergency is declared.

CSEA Counters Proposal on Use of Personal Vehicles

CSEA asked for a monthly stipend for classified staff who regularly travel in their own vehicles during their regular job duties.

Next Steps:

The next negotiation session is July 8th.