Sports
Santa Barbara Foresters Win Season Opener Over San Luis Obispo Blues 2-0

The Foresters Will Host the Ventura County Pirates on Sunday.

Author Image By Victor Bryant
Sun Jun 09, 2024 | 9:14am
Westmont's Daniel Patterson is a key player fpor the Foresters once again this summer | Credit: Lily Chubb

Mason Bixby, Jax Lewis, Jake Fields and Will Rogers combined to shutout the San Luis Obispo Blues as the Santa Barbara Foresters won their season opener 2-0 on Saturday in a road contest at Sinsheimer Park.

The game was scoreless until the top of the eighth inning when the foresters broke through for two runs. Drew Markle scored the first run of the game by advancing home when Dominic Smaldino reached base on a Blues error.

Jesse Di Maggio singled later in the inning to score Jonny Rodriguez, increasing the Foresters lead to 2-0. Santa Barbara outhit San Luis Obispo seven to one overall.

Di Maggio, who just finished up his senior season at Dos Pueblos High and will be attending Westmont in the fall finished tied for the team-high with two hits along with left fielder Kaden Peterson.

The Foresters will host the Ventura County Pirates on in their home opener on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at Eddie Matthews Field on the campus of Santa Barbara High.

Sun Jun 09, 2024 | 22:40pm
https://www.independent.com/2024/06/09/santa-barbara-foresters-win-season-opener-over-san-luis-obispo-blues-2-0/
