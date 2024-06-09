Santa Barbara Foresters Win Season Opener Over San Luis Obispo Blues 2-0

Mason Bixby, Jax Lewis, Jake Fields and Will Rogers combined to shutout the San Luis Obispo Blues as the Santa Barbara Foresters won their season opener 2-0 on Saturday in a road contest at Sinsheimer Park.

The game was scoreless until the top of the eighth inning when the foresters broke through for two runs. Drew Markle scored the first run of the game by advancing home when Dominic Smaldino reached base on a Blues error.

Jesse Di Maggio singled later in the inning to score Jonny Rodriguez, increasing the Foresters lead to 2-0. Santa Barbara outhit San Luis Obispo seven to one overall.

Di Maggio, who just finished up his senior season at Dos Pueblos High and will be attending Westmont in the fall finished tied for the team-high with two hits along with left fielder Kaden Peterson.

The Foresters will host the Ventura County Pirates on in their home opener on Sunday beginning at 2 p.m. at Eddie Matthews Field on the campus of Santa Barbara High.