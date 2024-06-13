Island Packers Summer Schedule to Include Summer Whale Watching and Special Trips

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Ventura, CA – With summer upon us, visitors can now board an Island Packers vessel for some additional seasonal trips. Besides their full schedule of transportation to destinations in the Channel Island National Park, they are now offering Summer Whale Watching and Specialty Trips to destinations on The Nature Conservancy property.

Summer Whale Watching – The Santa Barbara Channel has been newly designated as a Whale Heritage Area, only the 2nd one in the United States. This area is renowned for its rich biodiversity and thriving marine ecosystem, where more than 25 cetacean species have been documented. Over the summer months, you may see visiting Humpback, Fin or Blue Whales, or come across resident groups of seals, sea lions, or dolphins. Occasional sightings of sharks, sunfish or swordfish are possible. A six-hour day spent on the ocean in the company of these creatures can be awe-inspiring and truly memorable. Whale watching trips do not offer time ashore.

Anacapa Shoreline Cruise – run frequently for a 3.5-hour tour to view the rugged coastline, historic lighthouse, and arch rock. Highlights are sea lions, seals and island birds, plus other possible marine sightings during the crossing. Shoreline cruises do not offer time ashore.

Specialty Trips –Painted Cave and Prisoner’s Harbor, Santa Cruz Island provides the option to take advantage of direct service to this popular destination. Visitors go on a coastal tour culminating with an “in the island experience” at Painted Cave. This is followed by landing ashore at Prisoners Harbor for a couple hours to picnic, hike, snorkel or lounge. There is the opportunity for a naturalist-led hike or exploring on your own.

Cueva Valdez or Fry’s Harbor day trips include landing ashore on The Nature Conservancy property on Santa Cruz Island. Shore access is via small boats, with a possibly wet landing. Island Packers staff are available to share the natural and human history of the area. Hiking is limited. There will be approximately two hours to picnic, hike, snorkel or lounge.

Island Packers has been providing island transportation and wildlife viewing in the Santa Barbara Channel for over 56 years. Captains and crew aboard all trips have many years of experience finding and viewing wildlife. Their thoughtful narration informs guests about the history, human impact, and unique characteristics of the channel and wildlife encountered.

Summer Whale Watching: Adult: $79.00, senior $ 74 and child $64.00.

Painted Cave and Prisoner’s Harbor Day Trip: Adult $ 86.00, senior $79.00 and child $ 60.

Cueva Val Dez or Fry’s Harbor Day Trip: Adult: $87.00, senior $ 82 and child $ 68.

Anacapa Shoreline Cruise: Adults: $ 45, senior $ 41, and child $ 32.

Trips are on selected days and have limited capacities. Recommend to reserve in advance.

Book online Islandpackers.com or call 805-642-1393