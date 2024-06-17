Casa Dorinda Celebrates Scholarship Recipients at Annual Ceremony

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Montecito, CA (June 13, 2024)— Casa Dorinda is hosting their Annual Scholarship Awards Ceremony on Tuesday, June 18, at 4 p.m. Every year, Casa Dorinda residents raise funds for scholarships for staff members and their families. This year, they are honoring more than 30 scholarship recipients and celebrating a record-breaking $185,000 in scholarship awards. The event will be held in the Auditorium and a reception will follow.

Since its establishment in 1997, the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Fund, in partnership with the Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara, has been a beacon of hope for staff members and their families. Together, nearly 800 scholarships have been awarded, totaling an impressive $1,900,000, to students, enabling them to pursue their educational dreams.

Driven by the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Fund resident committee, its unwavering commitment is to support and encourage Casa Dorinda staff and their families to apply for educational scholarships. This dedication is a testament to the residents’ belief in the power of education and their support of all Casa Dorinda staff members they consider family.

Media outlets are invited to our Awards Ceremony to learn about our students’ goals and dreams.

About Casa Dorinda

Casa Dorinda is California’s premiere LifeCare community. Located in the heart of Santa Barbara County’s village of beautiful Montecito on the historic Bliss estate, Casa Dorinda combines private medical care and a culturally rich environment to elevate retirement living. Casa Dorinda is a private LifeCare Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC) owned and operated by the Montecito Retirement Association, a nonsectarian, nonprofit, tax-exempt organization. State of California Licenses RCFE #421700160, SNF#050000112, CCRC Certificate of Authority #126. For more information on the Casa Dorinda Scholarship Fund, please contact Lisa Thomas, Director of Philanthropy, at 805-969-8070 or lthomas@casadorinda.org