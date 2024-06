If Congressmember Salud Carbajal were losing sleep over Israel’s killing of civilians in Gaza, he would stop voting for 2,000-pound bunker buster bombs to turn Gaza into a graveyard for children; demand restoration of funding for UNRWA, the lifeline for food and medicine to avert mass starvation of a million Palestinians; cancel plans to attend Israel Prime Minister’s upcoming address to Congress; and announce that war criminals are not welcome on Capitol Hill.

