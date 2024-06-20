The Bloomsday celebration at the James Joyce pub on Sunday, June 16, was so well curated as to give a sweeping yet profound sampling of Joyce’s genius. Coupled with the excellent actors and the wild enthusiasm of the crowd, it was a most inspiring evening.

I profusely thank all who created, attended, and lifted me out of the soul-snatching politics and bureaucratic necessities of navigating the humdrum existence life can become when we don’t have the writers, artists, and aficionados to help us recover what is essential and lift us to a far better understanding of how being human can feel.