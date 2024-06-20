The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara Awards $66K Grant to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara, CA – The Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara has provided a grant award of $66K to Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics (SBNC). This funding will directly support critical initiatives within SBNC’s Cancer Prevention and Care Program.

The grant enables SBNC to employ a full-time Cancer Prevention and Care Coordinator and four part-time Wellness Navigators. These dedicated professionals play a pivotal role in ensuring that the most vulnerable individuals in south Santa Barbara County receive annual wellness exams. By screening for the early detection and prevention of cancer, SBNC aims to improve short and long-term outcomes for patients facing the challenges of a cancer diagnosis.

The Cancer Prevention and Care Program at SBNC goes beyond medical care. Staff members collaborate with physicians to prioritize insurance assistance and dental care before initiating cancer treatment. They also assist with vital services such as transportation coordination; translation support; primary medical, dental, and behavioral health and specialty care coordination; insurance enrollment; and understanding and managing medical bills. This comprehensive approach ensures that patients receive holistic care during their cancer journey.

Lori Willis, Executive Director of the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara, shares, “We are pleased to support cancer prevention and care for all residents of Santa Barbara. This grant strengthens the existing programs and services, benefiting individuals that are low-income, uninsured, underserved, and unsheltered by ensuring early access to essential care and treatment when it is warranted.”

The Cancer Foundation takes pride in its ongoing support of Santa Barbara Neighborhood Clinics since 2016. Together, we continue to make a meaningful impact in the fight against cancer.

For more information about the Cancer Foundation of Santa Barbara and its initiatives, please visit their website at www.cfsb.org.