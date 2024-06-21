Caeden

If you want a young guinea-pig with lots of energy and opinions then this boy, Caeden, is for you! He is a sleek and flashy tri-colored American breed. Caeden will keep his new family entertained with his lively, busy-boy antics and explorations! And don’t forget to share the fresh greens, fresh hay and treats!

Osa

This girl is a sweet teddy bear of a bunny named Osa, or “bear” in Spanish. She loves people and petting and is an easy-going, “roll with it” kind of bunny. We know this because she was found running loose near a school and she went from her original home to a rescuer’s home to BUNS with unusual grace and ease. She has great litter habits, is fine with cats and, beyond this, she has cute and fun coloring and a little tuft of lionhead mane on top of her head. Come meet this very special bunny, Osa!

You’ll find these 2 cuties and so many more at BUNS (Bunnies Urgently Needing Shelter.) All rabbits are spayed/neutered, micro-chipped and vaccinated before adoption. And don’t forget the guinea pigs! BUNS is located at SB County Animal Services on 5474 Overpass Rd. in Goleta, Tues-Sun from 1 – 4 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 5 p.m., or by appointment. Go to www.bunssb.org, call (805) 683-0521, or email info@bunssb.org, for more info.

Heather

Heather doesn’t want to be pushy. But…she wants to know if you have ever considered adopting a cat? More specifically, have you ever considered adopting a very cute cat named Heather?

Again, this personable two-year-old cat isn’t pushing. She’s just curious! Because, you know…Heather is a cat. And cats are curious creatures. Of course, if you were considering adopting a cat, we think Heather would be a phenomenal candidate. She is outgoing and friendly and has a phenomenal purr.

Heather is searching for a quiet home with someone who understands that she sometimes needs space to chill out and relax away from her human pals.

Are you interested in adopting Heather? You can meet her at our Santa Barbara campus. We are open for adoptions from 12 to 4:30 PM every day of the week except Wednesdays.

Santa Barbara Humane offers high-quality, affordable medical care, dog training, and adoption through its two campuses in Santa Maria and Santa Barbara. Walk-in adoption hours are from 12-4:30 PM every day except Wednesdays. All other services are by appointment only from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. daily. Make an appointment at www.sbhumane.org or call 805-964-4777.

Cinnabon, Jellyroll, Eclair, and Apple Fritter

These beautiful kittens are lucky to have been rescued from a ranch in Santa Ynez where they could have been picked up by a predator…they were only about four weeks old. Thank you to the wonderful young man who rescued them and to the vet that recommended that they go to one of our RESQCATS fosters. But now, it’s time to find a home!

All these kittens have had a vet exam and are tested for Felv/FIV. They have had their first two FVRCP vaccines and are wormed. They are also spayed and microchipped.

The kittens are available for adoption at RESQCATS, so their adopters will have the rare opportunity to visit the sanctuary! You can reach out through our website: www.RESQCATS.org Or call (805)563-9424 and leave a message. I am great about returning calls promptly!