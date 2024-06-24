News
Transportation

Full Closure of State Route 192 in Santa Barbara Scheduled for July 1-2

Two-Day Closure Along Mountain Drive Needed to Complete Paving Work for Drainage System Installation Project, Caltrans Says

By
Mon Jun 24, 2024 | 4:03pm
State Route 192 will be closed from the intersection of the 192 and Mountain Drive intersection (above) to the Mountain Drive/Hillcrest Road intersection. | Credit: Google Maps
Tue Jun 25, 2024 | 01:16am
https://www.independent.com/2024/06/24/full-closure-of-state-route-192-in-santa-barbara-scheduled-for-july-1-2/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.