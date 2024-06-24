News Transportation Full Closure of State Route 192 in Santa Barbara Scheduled for July 1-2 Two-Day Closure Along Mountain Drive Needed to Complete Paving Work for Drainage System Installation Project, Caltrans Says By Jean Yamamura Mon Jun 24, 2024 | 4:03pm Share this:Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on X (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Add to Favorites State Route 192 will be closed from the intersection of the 192 and Mountain Drive intersection (above) to the Mountain Drive/Hillcrest Road intersection. | Credit: Google Maps Related Posts Highway 154 Remains Closed to Through Traffic Between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley for Foreseeable Future By Jean Yamamura | Mon Jun 24, 2024 Highway 154 Closed Near San Antonio Creek Road Due to Roadway Cracking By Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 | Sat Jun 22, 2024 Big Lane Changes Coming This Summer to Highway 101 Through Montecito By Jean Yamamura | Sat Jun 08, 2024 Most Read Recent News Authorities Identify UC Santa Barbara Student Found Dead at Campus Dorm over Commencement Weekend By Aidan Kenney | Sat Jun 22, 2024 After Second Teen Is Killed, Montecito Neighbors Pressure Union Pacific to Block Party Access Point By Tyler Hayden | Fri Jun 21, 2024 Homeless in Santa Barbara: From Hobo Jungle to Living in Cars By Nick Welsh | Tue Jun 18, 2024 Review | Elvis Costello and Daryl Hall Make Some Musical Dreams Come True By Leslie Dinaberg | Tue Jun 18, 2024 Highway 154 Closed Near San Antonio Creek Road Due to Roadway Cracking By Jim Shivers, Caltrans District 5 | Sat Jun 22, 2024 New Low for UCSB By Avery Ellisman, Encinitas | Mon Jun 24, 2024 Highway 154 Remains Closed to Through Traffic Between Santa Barbara and Santa Ynez Valley for Foreseeable Future By Jean Yamamura | Mon Jun 24, 2024 Pinot Pours and More at Taste of Sta. Rita Hills By Matt Kettmann | Mon Jun 24, 2024 The Depth of the Tragedy By Anna Ferguson-Sparks | Mon Jun 24, 2024 This Week’s Presidential Debate May Decide the Future of Democracy By Jerry Roberts | Mon Jun 24, 2024 Tue Jun 25, 2024 | 01:16am https://www.independent.com/2024/06/24/full-closure-of-state-route-192-in-santa-barbara-scheduled-for-july-1-2/