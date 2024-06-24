Outstanding Young Artists Recognized in MTD Art Contest

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD held the 8th Annual Youth Art Poster Contest this spring for Grades 1 through 6 with a theme of “Nature Buses.” This year’s contest saw 120 entries which were voted on by MTD employees. The winning works of art will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year, starting in July.

Participating sites included several South Coast afterschool programs and libraries. Entries came from the Eastside, Central, & Carpinteria Public Libraries, City of Santa Barbara RAP Program, the Carpinteria & Greater Santa Barbara Girls, Inc., and the Downtown Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, Westside, & Goleta Boys & Girls Clubs.

1st-3rd Grade Winners

1st Place- Brinley Kiefer, 3rd Grade, El Camino School, Girls, Inc. of Greater SB

2nd Place- Noemi Espinoza Aguilar, 2nd Grade, SB Community Academy, SB Central Library

3rd Place- Genesis Esparza, 3rd Grade, Girls, Inc. of Carpinteria

Honorable Mention- Diallo Ryser, 1st Grade, Canalino School

4th-6th Grade Winners

1st Place- Anika Tanner – 6th Grade, Trivium Charter School, SB Central Library

2nd Place- Kaylee Hernandez, 6th Grade, Roosevelt School, RAP Program

3rd Place- Cataleya Alexa Martinez, 4th Grade, El Camino School, Girls, Inc. of Greater SB

Honorable Mention- Camilla Gonzalez, 5th Grade, Monte Vista School, Girls, Inc. of Greater SB