Doctors Without Walls Welcomes New BoardMember Jordan Turetsky

Santa Barbara, CA (June 20th, 2024) – Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine (DWW) is pleased to announce the addition of Jordan Turetsky, MPH to its Board of Directors. Jordan brings a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to community health, aligning perfectly with DWW’s mission to provide medical care and social services to Santa Barbara County’s unsheltered and low-income population.

Her career spans strategic roles within healthcare organizations including the Health Improvement Partnership of Santa Cruz, Central California Alliance for Health, and now CenCal Health. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Biochemistry and Molecular Biology from the University of California, Santa Cruz, and a Master of Public Health from the University of California, Berkeley, where she was the 2011 recipient of the Sanford Elberg Award for best

comprehensive Master’s thesis.

Jordan currently serves as the Chief Operations Officer at CenCal Health, which she joined in 2022 and where she has been instrumental in overseeing Provider Services, Provider Relations, and Claims functions, while also leading the implementation of CenCal Health’s Medicare Dual Special Needs Program Plan. Prior to her role at CenCal Health, Jordan served as the Provider Services Director at Central California Alliance for Health, managing provider-facing operations and the development of provider networks.

“I am deeply honored to join the Board of Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine,” said Ms. Turetsky. “The organization’s commitment to delivering essential medical services through street medicine is exemplary, and I am eager to contribute to its future growth and sustainability.”

Ms. Turetsky’s appointment underscores DWW’s commitment to enhancing its services and achieving its vision of health equity for all members of the Santa Barbara community. We are thrilled to welcome Jordan Turetsky to our Board of Directors, her expertise in healthcare operations and her passion for community service will be invaluable as we continue to expand our outreach and impact.

About Doctors Without Walls – Santa Barbara Street Medicine:

DWW-SBSM is dedicated to providing free, volunteer medical care for the most vulnerable of Santa Barbara County, when and where they are in need, including in times of disaster, and to provide education and training for DWW-SBSM volunteers and others, in order to promote the excellent practice of humanitarian medicine in our hometown and elsewhere.