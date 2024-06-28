NatureTrack Film Fest Kicks Off Summer Series at El Cap

The documentary film The Beaver Believers kicks off the free, new, family-friendly summer screening series of movies from the NatureTrack Film Festival in partnership with California State Parks on July 6 at El Capitan State Campground Amphitheater. The charming yet sobering story of the unique folks that are fighting to restore the North American beaver to the watersheds of the American West was the 2020 NatureTrack Film Festival Audience Favorite Award winner.

“Beavers can show us the way and even do much of the work for us, if only we can find the humility to trust in the restorative power of nature and our own ability to play a positive role within it,” shared filmmaker Sarah Koenigsberg in a statement about her work. “Shot in eight western U.S. states, Mexico, and Canada, through desert drought, raging wildfires, spring floods, and the peaceful calm of wetlands, this film will change the way you think about climate change and inspire you to take a bite out of the challenges we face, one stick at a time.”

The film trailer can be viewed at bit.ly/3VXNkNs.

Founded in Los Olivos in 2018, the NatureTrack Film Festival moved to Goleta last year and has become a yearly highlight for filmmakers, conservationists, and nature lovers from California and worldwide. Past films have won prestigious awards across the film festival circuit. The sixth annual NatureTrack Film Festival takes place October 11-13 at the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta. The full program of films will be announced in September.

The Beaver Believers screens for free on Saturday, July 6, at 7:30 p.m. at El Capitan State Campground Amphitheater. Additional free summer screenings from the NatureTrack Film Festival will be announced soon. See naturetrackfilmfestival.org for more information.