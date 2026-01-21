Photo: Courtesy

Grammy-nominated English electronic duo Disclosure is coming to the Santa Barbara Bowl for two nights on Tuesday, April 7, and Wednesday, April 8, for their Spring 2026 North America Tour. Artist presale access is open, and you can sign up here. General on-sale tickets are available on Thursday, January 22, beginning at 10 a.m.

Comprised of brothers Guy and Howard Lawrence, Disclosure has become a global force in electronic music with hits like “Latch” featuring Sam Smith, “White Noise,” and “Magnets,” featuring Lorde. Their debut album, Settle, received a 2013 Mercury Prize nomination and helped define a modern house and garage sound, while their follow-up, Caracal, won them a Grammy for Best Dance/Electronic Album. Known for their high-energy live performances, Disclosure seamlessly blends house, garage, and pop to create immersive, danceable shows that captivate audiences worldwide.

DJ and Producer JADALAREIGN is set to open on night one, while producer and DJ Todd Edwards will open on Wednesday night.

For more information, see sbbowl.com.