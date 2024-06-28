Suspected Stolen Bike Recovered During Arrest Owner Encouraged to Contact Isla Vista Foot Patrol

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Isla Vista, Calif. – Deputies arrested a juvenile suspect in an animal abuse case and are attempting to locate the owner of the bicycle that he was riding. On Wednesday, June 26, 2024, deputies arrested a 14-year-old male juvenile for killing 4 chickens the week prior. When the juvenile suspect was contacted, he was riding a bicycle that deputies believe to be stolen but has not yet been reported.

The bicycle is described as a white, adult-size, Giant brand bicycle with a black rack on the back. The bicycle was possibly stolen somewhere between the south-west or Ellwood area of Goleta and Isla Vista. Deputies are sharing a photo of the bicycle and would like to encourage the owner to contact the Isla Vista Foot Patrol at (805) 681-4179. Proof of ownership such as a serial number or receipt will be helpful in confirming ownership and facilitating the return of the bicycle.