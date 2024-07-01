Fiesta Fun with the American Legion at Veterans’ Memorial Building

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Join American Legion Post 49 and fellow Fiesta-goers for refreshments during Santa Barbara’s annual Fiesta celebration.

Friday, August 2

Enjoy refreshments for purchase during the El Desfile Historico (The Historical Fiesta Parade) outside our front door at the Veterans Memorial Building on Cabrillo Boulevard.

10:00 a.m. Donuts and coffee

11: 30 a.m. BBQ Beef sandwiches, hot dogs, cold water, sodas, cookies, and chips

Saturday, August 3

Don’t miss the annual Fiesta Pancake Breakfast just $15!

8:00 a.m.-Noon Fiesta Pancake Breakfast with eggs, bacon, and all-you-can-eat pancakes (only $15!)

8-10:00. a.m. Special mouse-shaped pancakes for the kiddos before the Children’s Parade, which starts just 3 blocks East of the Veterans’ Building

Sunday, August 4

8:00 a.m.-Noon Fiesta Pancake Breakfast with eggs, bacon, and all-you-can-eat pancakes (only $15!)

Santa Barbara Sister City Committee Puerto Vallarta, Mexico will be our co-hosting guests at breakfast with some cultural enrichment.

All events will be held at the Santa Barbara Veterans Memorial Building, 112 West Cabrillo Boulevard, Santa Barbara. Proceeds from the events will support the local American Legion Post 49 and their community Veterans’ Outreach programs