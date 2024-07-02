Caring Together Santa Barbara County Hosts Free Caregiver Resource Event in South County

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Caring Together Santa Barbara County, in collaboration with the Friendship Center and other esteemed community partners, invites caregivers supporting older adults to a free resource event designed to offer support, information, and community connections.

Event: Free Caregiver South County Resource Event

Date: Tuesday, July 23, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

Location: Friendship Center Montecito, 89 Eucalyptus Ln, Santa Barbara, CA 93108

For more information, please contact the Friendship Center at (805) 969-0859 or email events@friendshipcentersb.org.

You can RSVP for the event here.

This event is a unique opportunity for caregivers to enjoy complimentary food, engage in meaningful conversations with fellow caregivers, and explore a variety of resources available to them. The evening aims to provide valuable information and support to those dedicated to the care of older adults.

Sponsors and Community Partners:

Alzheimer’s Association

Friendship Center

Coast Caregiver Resource Center

Community Partners in Caring

NurseCore

Family Service Agency

Senior Helpers

These organizations have come together to create a supportive environment where caregivers can learn about services, resources, and strategies to enhance their caregiving experience. Kathryn Westland, Executive Director of Friendship Center, has led the planning efforts and shared her vision for the event, “Friendship Center is thrilled to host Caring Together Santa Barbara County’s first South Santa Barbara County caregiver resource event. This free event is a wonderful opportunity for family caregivers of older or dependent adults to connect with the many organizations & individuals offering support in our area. It’s also a chance to meet and share experiences with other caregivers – a powerful form of support that can be hard to find on your own. We hope caregivers leave feeling empowered with resources and a renewed sense of connection, knowing they are not alone on this journey.”

Representatives from each sponsor will be available to answer questions and provide insights into the specific support they offer.

Highlights of the Event:

Free food and refreshments

Networking opportunities with other caregivers

Informational booths and resources from various community organizations

Expert advice and support from sponsoring organizations

