I’m a customer of Electriq in Solvang. My system went online February 29. I no longer am billed by PG&E. I have yet to be charged under my EverBright contract. Also the Electriq monitoring software which lets users track system functions has gone dead.

Axiom has put a lien on my property for about $1,800. The company communicated in advance, and it is understandable that they take steps to address their loss.

I have written the bankruptcy trustee for information regarding these issues, but have had no response.

Clearly there was a business model, as EverBright investors saw a good return in the scheme. Surprised a replacement enterprise hasn’t entered the space yet.

This is a very interesting case of how emerging technology and systems can go bad, and an important thread to follow for those who would like broader conversion of homes at lower-income ownership.

If I were being charged, my system would be saving me about $45 a month, and with future rate increases already announced, even more going forward.

I encourage local environmental groups and individuals to let their elected officials know they support this kind of program to help attract such investment.

For those of us in the current mess, we can hope that the bankruptcy court makes good to the vendors for work completed and Axiom will not feel compelled to pursue foreclosures.