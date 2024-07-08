Fiesta on Stearns Wharf Saturday August 3rd

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA, CA

There’s no better view of Santa Barbara than from Stearns Wharf, and there’s no better time to experience it than after the Children’s Fiesta Parade on Cabrillo Boulevard August 3rd. Ballet Folklorico Mexico Azteca will provide a free Mexican folklórico dance showcase from 3:00 PM to 4:00 PM on Stearns Wharf.

Folklorico Mexico Azteca will be part of the Children’s Parade, and after the parade they will set up on the wharf for the Dance Showcase. Wearing traditional costumes; dancers with different skill levels will perform dances from the fiesta heritage. For more information about the dance group, visit www.mexicoazteca.org.

Bring the kids or a date, have lunch or dinner, stroll the shops and the Sea Center, and you’ve got the makings for a memorable afternoon. Mark your calendar now and come see the dance group on the most picturesque stage in the world!