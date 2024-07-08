Foresters Shut Out MLB Academy 5-0 to Claim Third Consecutive Victory

A big game by Nolan Souza offensively sparked the Foresters to a 5-0 shutout of visiting MLB Academy on Sunday at Eddie Matthew Field

The Foresters are now riding a three-game winning streak and took a narrow lead atop the California Collegiate League, standing .5 games ahead of second-place Conejo Oaks. Santa Barbara is 16-7 overall and 15-7 in CCL play.

UC Santa Barbara’s Frank Camarillo got the start on Sunday for the Foresters and set the tone with six shutout innings. He allowed just three hits and struck out six.

The Santa Barbara offense got off to a fast as a single to right field by Souza scored Daniel Patterson in the bottom of the first inning to give the Foresters a 1-0 lead.

The Foresters clung to the 1-0 lead until the bottom of the eighth inning. Souza came through again for Santa Barbara with a two-run homer, increasing the lead to 3-0.

The next two batters, Will Rogers and Nick Oakley, singled. TJ Pompey followed with a single of his own to drive in Rogers and Oakley, giving the Foresters a 5-0 lead.

Ty Zahradnik and Jake Dixon were solid in relief of Camarillo as the Foresters secured the crucial victory.

The Foresters will travel to second-place Conejo Oaks on Tuesday, July 9, beginning at 4 p.m.