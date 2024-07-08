Full Closure on Sycamore Canyon Road/State Route 144 Begins July 8 for the Relocation of a Temporary Gas Line

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY –Sycamore Canyon Road (State Route 144) will be closed from the SR 192/SR 144 intersection to the SR 144/Alameda Padre Serra roundabout beginning on Monday, July 8 through Friday, July 12 from 8 am until 4 pm. This full closure is necessary to relocate a temporary gas line, which was installed during the 2018 Montecito Mudslides.

Travelers heading northbound on Sycamore Canyon Road (SR 144) may detour by taking the Alameda Padre Serra eastbound exit on the roundabout and keeping left on Barker Pass Road to Sycamore Canyon Road (SR 192).

Travelers heading southbound on Sycamore Canyon Road (SR 144) may detour by going east on Sycamore Canyon Road (SR 192), turning right on Barker Pass Road and then right on Alameda Padre Serra to Sycamore Canyon Road (SR 144).

Only local residents will be allowed within the closure area.

The contractor for this $2.5 million project is Brough Construction of Arroyo Grande, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

All highway workers deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in all work zones.