Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara and the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation Celebrate Successful Conclusion of CASA Summer Camp Program

Santa Barbara, CA, July 8, 2024 – The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara (HACSB), in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation, have concluded another successful CASA summer camp program. CASA, which stands for Cultural Activities and Summer Adventures, is a free two-week summer program for Housing Authority youth aged 5-12 to explore the history of Santa Barbara with knowledgeable guides and program coordinators.

Youth have the opportunity to explore and learn about historic places throughout Santa Barbara. Field trips include visits to the Santa Barbara Mission, La Purisma Mission and the Oakbrook Chumash Museum and more.

“We are proud of our long-standing partnership with the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation and appreciate their commitment to developing meaningful enrichment programs for local youth,” said HACSB Resident Programs Supervisor, Alice Villarreal Redit. “CASA Camp exposes Housing Authority youth to historic sites throughout the County, enabling kids to increase their knowledge of local history while engaging in fun, hands-on activities.”

For more information about CASA Camp and the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara please visit https://hacsb.org/.

About Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara

The Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara is a local public agency created for the purpose of providing safe, decent, and quality affordable housing and supportive services to eligible persons with limited incomes, through a variety of federal, state, local and private resources. Since 1969, the Housing Authority of the City of Santa Barbara has developed and/or secured over 4,000 units of affordable rental housing for Santa Barbara through a variety of federal, state, local and private funding sources. For more information, please visit hacsb.org.