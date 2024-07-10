Lake Fire Informational Resources and N95 Masks Available at Tribal Hall on Santa Ynez Reservation

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA YNEZ, CA – July 10, 2024 — The Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians has informational resources for the Lake Fire and free N95 masks available to reservation residents and area residents at the Tribal Hall on the Santa Ynez Reservation. The Tribal Hall is at 100 Via Juana Road, Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

Direct Relief has supplied the tribe with N95 masks for distribution to the public, and fire officials will post new informational updates on the fire’s progress daily at the Tribal Hall.

Montecito Bank & Trust in Solvang and the Stuart C. Gildred YMCA in Santa Ynez are also distributing free masks. Montecito Bank & Trust is at 591 Alamo Pintado Road., Ste. A, Solvang, CA 93463 and the Stuart C. Gildred YMCA is at 900 N. Refugio Road., Santa Ynez, CA 93460.

Officials recommend registering to receive ReadySBC ALERTS: If you haven’t registered for emergency alerts, register now at ReadySBC.org to receive local emergency alerts via text, phone call and email.

The Santa Ynez Indian Reservation is located in Santa Barbara County and was established and officially recognized by the federal government on December 27, 1901. Today, the Santa Ynez Band of Chumash Indians remains the only federally recognized Chumash tribe in the nation. The tribe is a self-governing sovereign nation and follows the laws set forth in its tribal constitution.