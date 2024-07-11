Santa Barbara Foresters Hosting Vin Scully Book Event Prior to Saturday’s Game Against OC Riptide

The Santa Barbara Foresters will honor the memory of legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully with a book-signing event prior to the team’s Saturday, July 13, contest against the OC Riptide.

The Vin Scully Day event will feature introduction to the book Perfect Eloquence: An Appreciation of Vin Scully, recently released by longtime Southern California sportswriter Tom Hoffarth and published by University of Nebraska Press. It will begin at 3:30 and include a special panel, audience Q&A and book signing.

The book features 67 essays from individuals who were impacted by the life and legacy of Scully, who retired after 67 seasons with the team in 2016 and died at age 94 in August 2022.

Among the contributors of Perfect Eloquence who will be attending are Santa Barbara native Paul Vercammen. known for his longtime work reporting at CNN; Tom Leykis, Santa Barbara resident and iconic radio personality; and Jeff Proctor, veteran television producer on Southern California and national live sporting events who worked on Scully broadcasts.

Santa Barbara bookstore Tecolote Book Shop will be on hand for those who would like to purchase copies of Perfect Eloquence. Hoffarth will participate in a conversation with several contributors to the book, and the panel will include special guest Ron Shelton, the renowned Hollywood screenwriter, director and producer, and Santa Barbara native. Shelton recently wrote his own book called The Church of Baseball: The Making of ‘Bull Durham’.

The Foresters boast a 17-8 overall record so far this season and are currently in first place in the CCL South standings.