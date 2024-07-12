Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Maria, Calif. – The Sheriff’s Office Alternative Sentencing Bureau has a new location in Santa Maria. The new location is up and running at the Northern Branch Jail, located at 2301 Black Road, Santa Maria. The old location on Foster Road has been completely moved to the new location on Black Road. The phone numbers have also been changed to 805-554-3129 and 805-554-3130.

This information has been updated on the Sheriff’s Office website and forms. Hours of operation are the same as the previous location, Monday – Thursday 7 am- 3pm and Friday from 7 am- 2pm.