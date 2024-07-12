Polo Kicks Into High Goal Season at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Credit: Courtesy

Santa Barbara, CA (July 11, 2024) — The competition is on at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club, as it heads into High Goal season. In addition to the world-class polo players and exhilarating competition on the field during High Goal season, there will be more than ever off the field for guests to enjoy, including Ladies Hat Day, the NetJets Pacific Coast Open, and more. General admission tickets are on sale now for all matches and can be purchased online at https://sbpolo.ticketsauce.com/. The High Goal schedule is updated weekly, and can be found online here.

“We look forward to this time of the polo season each year, when we get to watch the very best of the best, and there is no better place than the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club to experience this captivating sport” shared David Sigman, General Manager of the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club. “We are thrilled to welcome the public and invite them to experience the unparalleled thrill and excitement that this prestigious event has to offer.”

High Goal season kicks off on Sunday, July 14, with the main Sunday Polo match beginning at 3:00 pm. Doors open for Sunday Polo at 2:00 p.m., when guests can arrive early and enjoy drinks and food at the Polo Grill. At 2:30 pm, the crowds gather for the Pony Parade, the singing of the National Anthem, and team introductions, which all lead up to the ball throw-in to start the match at 3:00 p.m. Sunday Polo is open to the public and General Admission tickets start at $30, with a variety of seating options, including Luxury Cabanas and fieldside Tents, which can accommodate groups, large or small. Friday Happy hour matches continue every Friday at 4:00 p.m. The public is invited to watch the Friday afternoon polo match with complimentary admission, and enjoy Happy Hour drink specials and bar bites in a fun and casual environment.

One of the highlights of the season, Ladies Hat Day, returns on Sunday, July 28. Polo fans of all ages are encouraged to don their best hats to enter the contest. No registration is necessary, guests can simply wear a hat and join the festivities after the match for the contest judging and awards. Entry into the contest is complimentary with purchase of a Sunday Polo ticket.

The highly anticipated NetJets USPA Pacific Coast Open, August 16 – September 1, is the premier polo event on the West Coast and the pinnacle of High Goal season at the club. The tournament takes place over the course of three weeks, and tickets are on sale now here: https://sbpolo.ticketsauce.com/.

Six teams will compete this High Goal season, including Antelope with Grant Palmer, Lucas Escobar, Felipe Vercellino, and Leon Schwencke; Carbenella with Ben Soleimani, Keko Magrini, Inaki Laprida, and Miki Novillo Astrada; Klentner Ranch with Justin Klentner, Jake Klentner, Ignacio Viana and Jesse Bray; La Karina with Brian Boyd, Carlos Gracida Jr., Lucas Diaz Alberdi and Santiago Torres; Mokarow Farms with Kevin Mokarow, Rob Stenzel, Facundo Obregon and Jeff Hall; and 90210/Bentley Estates with Sarah/Cable Magness, Roberto Zedda, Geronimo Obregon and Gonzalo Ferrari.

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club’s 2024 season sponsors include Farmers & Merchants Bank, Ferguson, Fess Parker, Folded Hills, Jackson Hole Horse Emporium, Kopu, Lucid Motors, Margerum Wine Company, Montecito Luxury Group, Hanson Organic Vodka, Netjets, O’Gara Westlake Village Bentley, Palm Tree, US Polo Association, and Whittier Trust, Palm Tree, Margarita Bravo Design, Lucchese Bootmaker, Campari

For more information about 2024 corporate partnership opportunities, please click here. View the full season schedule by clicking here.

About The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club

The Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club is the premier destination for polo on the West Coast. Located on the beautiful American Riviera, the Club offers three high goal fields, a Polo School, boarding facilities, polo lessons and country club amenities including 8 tennis courts and a fitness facility, all alongside the Pacific Ocean. The 2024 season opens May 5 and runs through October 13. For more information about the Club and to purchase tickets please visit sbpolo.com.