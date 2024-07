City of Santa Barbara Cultural Arts Grants Now Open

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(SANTA BARBARA, Calif.) –As part of its ongoing commitment to a vibrant, sustainable local cultural sector and arts access for all, the City of Santa Barbara is investing nearly $250,000 into the community through its annual Cultural Arts Grants. Applications are being accepted through Aug.18, 2024 at 5 p.m.

Santa Barbara-based organizations are invited to apply for any one of the three grant programs: Community Arts, Organizational Development, and Community Events and Festivals. The programs are intended to provide arts access for underserved communities, support diverse nonprofits, and catalyze events and festivals that enhance local economic and community vitality.

Community Arts (CA) Grants: Encouraging projects and programs uplifting arts opportunities for underserved communities and youth and helping to ensure arts access for all members of Santa Barbara’s community. Maximum funding request: up to $6,000

Encouraging projects and programs uplifting arts opportunities for underserved communities and youth and helping to ensure arts access for all members of Santa Barbara’s community. Maximum funding request: up to $6,000 Organizational Development (OD) Grants: Supporting nonprofit arts organizations’ capacity and performance, enhance audience reach, and increase earned income. Embracing a variety of arts organizations, including multicultural and neighborhood arts. Maximum funding request: up to $15,000

Supporting nonprofit arts organizations’ capacity and performance, enhance audience reach, and increase earned income. Embracing a variety of arts organizations, including multicultural and neighborhood arts. Maximum funding request: up to $15,000 Community Events & Festivals (EF) Grants: Incubating events and festivals that contribute to the city’s cultural vitality and promotion. Maximum funding request: up to $15,000

To be eligible, applicants must have nonprofit 501c3 status or a nonprofit fiscal sponsor and attend a mandatory informational workshop. An in-person workshop is scheduled for July 18th from 12-1:30 p.m. at the David Gebhard Public Meeting Room, located at 630 Garden Street, Santa Barbara, CA. An online workshop will take place via Zoom on July 30 from 4:30-5:30 p.m. For workshop registration, grant guidelines, eligibility requirements, and the online application portal, visit sbac.ca.gov/city-grants.

The Cultural Arts Grants are funded by the City of Santa Barbara. Applications are reviewed by the City-appointed Arts Advisory Committee and Community Events & Festivals Committee. Grant administration is facilitated by the County Office of Arts and Culture. For more than 30 years, both governments have shared resources and staff to maximize support for Santa Barbara arts and culture institutions, programs, initiatives, and projects.

About the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture:

The Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is a division of the County’s Community Services Department, serving as the local governmental umbrella for arts and culture projects and programs within Santa Barbara County. The Office represents a longstanding partnership between the County and City of Santa Barbara. For more information, go to www.sbac.ca.gov.