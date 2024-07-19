Boost Oxygen Ordered to Pay $413,000 for False Advertising relating to Recreational Oxygen

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

Santa Barbara District Attorney John Savrnoch announced today that the consumer protection units of the Santa Barbara, Ventura, and Monterey County District Attorney’s Offices, acting on behalf of the People of the State of California reached a settlement with Boost Oxygen, LLC (“Boost”), a Connecticut-based company, to resolve violations of California’s False Advertising and Unfair Competition Laws.

Boost sells recreational oxygen cannisters online and at multiple brick-and-mortar retailers in California, including in Santa Barbara County. For years, the company advertised that its products could alleviate physical ailments and conditions such as altitude sickness. It also represented to consumers that its product contained an oxygen purity of 95%. The People’s investigation showed that many of Boost’s claims were either false or unsupported by any evidence. Boost cooperated with the People’s investigation.

The stipulated judgment, entered in the Ventura County Superior Court, requires Boost to pay $330,000 in civil penalties and $83,000 in costs. It also prohibits Boost from making claims that its product can treat or assist in the cure of the following conditions:

– Acute mountain sickness, altitude sickness, or any related medical illness;

– Illness resulting from smoke inhalation or air pollution;

– Allergies or allergic reactions;

– Shortness of breath related to the flu, respiratory viruses, and COVID-19; or

– An individual’s ability to drive at night or long distances.

District Attorney Savrnoch thanked the team of prosecuting attorneys, including Santa Barbara County Deputy District Attorney Morgan Lucas, for their work on the matter and said: “My office is committed to ensuring that companies are honest with consumers about their products. False advertising of this nature can potentially harm consumers and is unfair to businesses that follow the law and are truthful in their advertising.”