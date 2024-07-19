It is irresponsible to publish stories about coastal erosion and sea level rise (“’Beaches Are in Trouble’: Sea-Level Rise Coming for Santa Barbara County Coastline“) without mentioning its cause, global warming. As we burn more and more coal, oil, and gas, the planet heats up, polar ice melts, sea water expands, coastal communities flood. It’s as simple as that.

Once we understand the problem, we can pursue real solutions. Sea rise can only be mitigated by drastically reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Nothing less than phasing out fossil fuels and transitioning to a clean energy economy will do. Levees, sea walls, sand replacement only offer expensive and temporary relief. They do not stop the sea from rising.

Santa Barbara County coastal communities can be part of the solution by supporting legislation recently introduced in Congress by our congressmember, Salud Carbajal. The Energy Innovation Act (https://energyinnovationact.org) would make coal, oil and gas companies pay an increasing fee on their carbon pollution. If enacted, it promises to reduce emissions 50 percent by 2030.