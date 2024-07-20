I’ve continually called for Republicans to stand up against Trump and choose country over party. I’m now asking the same of Joe Biden, influential Democrats, and the rest of us. Do the right thing for the country — withdraw your nomination and endorse Kamala Harris as the Democrat nominee. Biden is fighting this decision but has begrudgingly conceded to consider it if there were a health issue, the American people support it, or if he is told he can’t win — check, check and check.

It’s the right thing to do; he is undeniably not at full capacity, has deteriorated while in office, and will continue declining. For partisans, Republicans have massive positive momentum over the past few weeks — two thirds support their candidate, while two-thirds of Democrats do not support Biden. For nonpartisans — it’s the right thing to do for integrity and for the country.

Aging is irreversible. It is a blessing to enjoy with the ones you love, not a condition to impose on the U.S. voting population. Biden’s diminished physical and mental faculties will continue to decline for the next 4.5 years. Deteriorating presidents is not a new phenomenon in American history, but we do not need to add to that history.

Joe and the top-level Democrat establishment should show integrity — do the right thing, not the easy thing. Privately knowing the truth while publicly supporting the opposite is not integrity. Democrats now have the historic opportunity to make the principled stand that Republicans wouldn’t. Family, advisors, and handlers are enabling Biden, propping him up to make him feel like he owes the American public another term in office. A good friend is the one who challenges bad decisions; Jill and others Joe listens to need to be that good friend. This is an opportunity for Democrats to do the principled thing rather than the expedient thing, in stark contrast to Republicans over last eight years. History will show the difference, but only if people stand up on principle and only if Joe makes the right decision.