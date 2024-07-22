It may not be a duty to vote, but as we see in California, New York, Illinois, and several other leftist-run states, when Christians shirk their duty, right, freedom to vote, evil will flourish. Abortion, lockdowns, scarcity of goods. Unsanitary conditions (cleanliness is next to Godliness), drugs, murder, prostitution, theft.

As we continue to ignore God and pursue our passions, pursue pleasure, we see more and more pain and misery.

There is a clear choice every election, and one side has chosen to ignore God and to remake him in their image.

A pitiful, weak, impotent God, that winks at sin.