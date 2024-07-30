Get to Know 2024’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Luminaries

2024’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Luminaries

Get to Know this Year’s Fiesta Luminaries

El Presidente, the Spirits, and Saint Barbara

By Terry Ortega | July 31, 2024

Photos by Fritz Olenberger

Brian Schwabecher

El Presidente



Every year, El Presidente of Old Spanish Days Fiesta serves as an ambassador for goodwill to residents and visitors alike. Setting the tone for this year’s 100th anniversary celebration is Brian Schwabecher, who was born and raised in Fresno and, after attending UCSB in 1999, met and married his wife, Emily Powers), a fifth-generation Santa Barbaran.

Schwabecher was made aware of Fiesta while working at Fess Parker’s Doubletree Inn while in college in 1999 and learning the reason behind the huge midweek check-in of guests. Eventually, Schwabecher participated in the parade by riding in his wife’s family’s “Crocker Row Gang” wagon, named for the historical homes on Garden Street. He then became a parade volunteer and was asked to join the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Board of Directors in 2016 and now is this year’s Presidente. “I could have never foreseen this path early in adulthood having been born and raised elsewhere,” he said.

Providing the vision for this year’s Fiesta poster, Schwabecher’s focus on inclusivity is apparent as artist Holli Harmon highlights a collective heritage from the Chumash, Spain, Mexico, and America in her piece titled “Four Nations, One Spirit.” This year’s theme of, “Viva El Centenario (Long Live the Centennial),” is Brian’s hope that the party will continue as we celebrate the past, present, and future. With a heightened sense of pride, as this S.B. tradition is not guaranteed, “as we saw during the recent pandemic and during World War II … for me, Fiesta has always been about being a Santa Barbaran and enjoying the history, heritage, culture, and amazingly beautiful venues that make S.B. such a special place to live and play.”

El Presidente Brian Schwabecher wants you to know, “There’s a party coming up … and everyone is invited!”

Aleenah Soriano

Junior Spirit of Fiesta



Aleenah Soriano, 2024’s Junior Spirit of Fiesta, is a 10-year-old Santa Barbara native and soon-to-be 5th-grader at Roosevelt Elementary School who is also a student of Zermeño Dance Academy.

Soriano was inspired to dance this type of dance when her cousin, who is two years older, danced flamenco, “I knew … at the age of 2 that flamenco was something I wanted to do,” she says, and that’s when she began to take lessons — at the age of 2!

When asked what she’s most looking forward to at this year’s Fiesta, Soriano said, “Fiesta Pequeña [Little Fiesta],” which is the official opening of Fiesta and takes place on the front steps of the Old Mission S.B. She added, “Ever since I was a baby, my dream was to dance on the Mission stage.”

Be sure to catch Soriano leading El Desfile de los Niños (Children’s Parade) on Saturday, dancing at the Courthouse for Noches de Ronda, and at various locations throughout this year’s celebration. She would like you to know that “The memories I make as the Junior Spirit of Fiesta 2024 is something I will always

cherish and hold dear to my heart.”





Georgey Taupin

Spirit of Fiesta



Say hello to Georgey Taupin, 2024’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Spirit of Fiesta! She knows a little about this, as she was Junior Spirit of Fiesta in 2018. Taupin was born in S.B., grew up on a ranch in Santa Ynez, and now lives in Solvang. At 16 years old, Taupin will be a junior this fall at Oaks Christian Online.

Taupin caught the flamenco bug at the age of 6 when she began taking lessons at Zermeño Dance Academy. It seems Taupin’s grandmother told her mom that because “Georgey likes to make noise, maybe you should put her in tap lessons.” Taupin’s mom, Heather, found a dance outlet that incorporated a rich history with a strong culture and is “VERY loud!”

Be sure to catch Taupin dance at the many events during this 100th anniversary celebration including leading El Desfile Histórico on Friday and one of her favorite events, Noches de Ronda. “Hitting the stage with the sun setting as it ushers in the cool evening air after a nonstop day of dancing … it is magical, and the Courthouse is such an iconic landmark,” she said.

Taupin would like to thank “the OSD Executive Board, the live musicians, Daniela Zermeño, and, most importantly, God and family for all the support. Viva la Fiesta and Viva El Centenario!”

Caroline Wedderburn

Saint Barbara



Caroline Wedderburn was named Saint Barbara for the 100th anniversary of Old Spanish Days in Santa Barbara by the Native Daughters of the Golden West’s Reina del Mar Parlor No. 126. While the Native Daughters organization was founded in 1886, the local parlor has been involved in preservations and civic participation since 1901 (123 years ago) and since 1926 has had the honor of choosing one of its members to portray Saint Barbara every year.

Wedderburn was born at Lemoore Naval Air Station in California, where her father served with the U.S. Navy. Wedderburn moved to S.B. to attend UCSB and eventually earned a BA in religious studies. After graduation, she married her husband at Goleta Beach. Over the years, Wedderburn has volunteered and served on the Education Committee of the S.B. Trust for Historic Preservation and is currently the assistant director of admissions at Fielding Graduate University.

In 2010, Wedderburn first experienced Fiesta when she and her husband “decided to head downtown for tacos and, to our surprise, found ourselves amid the vibrant Fiesta celebrations. Strangers joyfully threw confetti on us, and the air was filled with shouts of ‘Viva la Fiesta!’ It was an incredibly memorable introduction to this cherished tradition.”

Fiestas in the past involved Wedderburn supporting the nonprofit vendors at all the mercados, including Our Lady of Guadalupe, as well as performing as part of Baile de California in 2018 and 2019. When asked what the difference will be in portraying this year’s Saint Barbara, Wedderburn said that “being part of the 100th anniversary … fills me with immense pride and gratitude. It’s an incredible opportunity to connect with fellow community members, share stories, and create lasting memories.” She added, “Being a Native Daughter and portraying Saint Barbara is about honoring our rich history and fostering community spirit.”

For about a year, Wedderburn participated in S.B.’s Wet Wednesday sailing races, saying, “It was a thrilling and memorable experience that allowed me to connect with the local maritime community and embrace the adventurous spirit of our coastal city,” and may have been foreshadowing for her future portrayal of Saint Barbara, the patron saint of sailors.

Wedderburn hopes that “the community recognizes the importance of traditions and the roles we play in preserving our history and culture. Being a Native Daughter and portraying Saint Barbara is about honoring our past, celebrating our present, and inspiring future generations.”