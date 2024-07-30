Cover Story By | Tue Jul 30, 2024 | 9:00pm

Celebrating 100 Years of Fiesta

A Comprehensive Guide to the History, Happenings, and Who's Who of Santa Barbara's Century-Old Celebration 

Celebrating 100 Years of Fiesta

A Comprehensive Guide to the
History, Happenings, and Who’s Who of
Santa Barbara’s Century-Old Celebration 

By Indy Staff | July 31, 2024

Georgey Taupin, 2024 Spirit of Fiesta | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

This year, the 100th year of Santa Barbara’s Fiesta, the Independent has asked our own keeper of the Fiesta spirit, the writer Camie Barnwell, to research the historical events in 1924 that created the first party. While she was discovering a treasure trove of little-known facts, she also came to realize: Since history is always in the eyes of the beholder, Fiesta and this “party” that Santa Barbara celebrates every year is, and has always been, more than just a party. It is a moment when we all can celebrate the beauty of our land, and the complexity of our history. We might not all agree on everything, but for a few days, surely, we can all just have fun together. And in doing so, we will be acknowledging that we are all part of one community. 

And to help everyone navigate the many events offered, the Independent Events Editor Terry Ortega and her team have, as always, gathered the most complete listings of wonderful things to do throughout the celebration. They have also profiled some of the key people who help the city make its Fiesta magic. We also asked our readers to share with us some of their favorite family memories of celebrating Fiesta through the years — and we have included some of them here. Everyone at the Independent wishes you all a happy Fiesta at its 100th birthday party. 

Viva la Fiesta!

One Hundred Years of Fiesta

Unraveling the Origins of Santa Barbara’s Iconic Celebration

2024’s Old Spanish Days Fiesta Luminaries

Get to Know this Year’s Fiesta Luminaries
El Presidente, the Spirits, and Saint Barbara

Kathy Cota | 1941 – 2024

Devoted to Dance

Fiesta 2024 Listings

S.B.’s Most Comprehensive Guide to
Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Our Readers Remember

Fiesta Celebrations Never Forgotten

More Like This

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.