Celebrating 100 Years of Fiesta

A Comprehensive Guide to the

History, Happenings, and Who’s Who of

Santa Barbara’s Century-Old Celebration

By Indy Staff | July 31, 2024

Georgey Taupin, 2024 Spirit of Fiesta | Credit: Fritz Olenberger

This year, the 100th year of Santa Barbara’s Fiesta, the Independent has asked our own keeper of the Fiesta spirit, the writer Camie Barnwell, to research the historical events in 1924 that created the first party. While she was discovering a treasure trove of little-known facts, she also came to realize: Since history is always in the eyes of the beholder, Fiesta and this “party” that Santa Barbara celebrates every year is, and has always been, more than just a party. It is a moment when we all can celebrate the beauty of our land, and the complexity of our history. We might not all agree on everything, but for a few days, surely, we can all just have fun together. And in doing so, we will be acknowledging that we are all part of one community.

And to help everyone navigate the many events offered, the Independent Events Editor Terry Ortega and her team have, as always, gathered the most complete listings of wonderful things to do throughout the celebration. They have also profiled some of the key people who help the city make its Fiesta magic. We also asked our readers to share with us some of their favorite family memories of celebrating Fiesta through the years — and we have included some of them here. Everyone at the Independent wishes you all a happy Fiesta at its 100th birthday party.

Viva la Fiesta!

Unraveling the Origins of Santa Barbara’s Iconic Celebration

Get to Know this Year’s Fiesta Luminaries

El Presidente, the Spirits, and Saint Barbara

Devoted to Dance

S.B.’s Most Comprehensive Guide to

Old Spanish Days Fiesta

Fiesta Celebrations Never Forgotten