One-Way Traffic Control on Highway 154 Near Los Olivos Begins Monday, August 5 For Roundabout Construction Project

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – One-way traffic control on Highway 154 near Los Olivos will start on Monday, August 5 to allow Caltrans to begin a roundabout construction project on Hwy. 154 at the intersection of Baseline Avenue/Edison Street.

This one-way traffic control on Hwy. 154 will take place Mondays through Thursdays between 9 am to 3 pm and between 8 pm to 6 am. On Fridays, one-way traffic control will take place between 9 am to 1 pm and between 12 am to 6 am.

Work includes the construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Hwy. 154 and Baseline Avenue/Edison Street, installation of curb ramps, rumble strips and a lighting system.

This project is expected to be complete in Spring 2025.

Message and directional signs will be in place to alert the traveling public of upcoming closures and detours.

The contractor for this $8.7 million project is Granite Construction Company of Santa Maria, CA.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/