Our Readers Remember

Fiesta Celebrations Never Forgotten

Barney Brantingham and his family get in the spirit.

Dress Code

It was Fiesta, 1960. As we rolled into town, we were stunned to confront stoplights on the freeway and cowboys on horseback.

Women in turn-of-the-century dresses.

What in the world had we moved to in supposed modern California? We soon realized that we had arrived on Parade Day, Old Spanish Days, a land ruled by TM Storke, owner of the then-powerful Santa Barbara News-Press, former senator, and winner of the prestigious Pulitzer Prize.

As a green reporter, I and other News-Press employees were expected to dress in olden style — bow ties and white shirts for men, and peasant blouses for women.

Many in the town dressed the same way; some men sported paste-on mustaches. It may sound corny now, but then, many in the town embraced the look wholeheartedly.

Even gruff newsroom veterans wore bow ties to please TM.

That was the year that someone had the bright idea to include longhorn cattle as an authentic touch in the Fiesta parade. Some city officials were horrified at the prospect of cattle rampaging down State Street, but the vaqueros kept the longhorns in check.

The only animal problem came when I foolishly allowed my children to bring our cat to the parade. Upon the first drumroll, the cat took off like a shot.

We spent the rest of the afternoon looking for him, finally recapturing him on Chapala Street. As the sun set at dinner time, our children gobbled their first tacos and enchiladas and flopped exhausted on their beds, their Fiesta over, but ready for many more to come.

—Barney Brantingham

Diaz family children’s parade float.

Cascarones Special



A longtime family tradition of ours is being part of the children’s parade and making and selling cascarones for a little spending money to buy toys or CDs! As children, we would be pulled in a decorated trailer and dressed in traditional outfits! Later on, the new generation of Diaz children also participated in the children’s parade, but we have not had a chance to teach them how to make cascarones. Fiestas has always been a fun tradition for us! Between the food, the parades, and the cascarones, there was never a dull moment!

Flower Girl/Cover Girl



Barely 1 year old, I was in my first Fiesta parade with my mom, Kathleen Modugno, pushing me up State Street in a palm-frond-decorated wheelbarrow. At age 5, I became a Fiesta flower girl and was the cover girl on the S.B. News-Press. I was a flower girl in the children’s parade ’til I was 12.

—DJ Darla Bea

Santa Barbara Women’s Club members.





Tea and Cookies



I am a member of the Santa Barbara Woman’s Club, and we have been celebrating Fiesta with “La Merienda” since 1928. The tradition has evolved from the first year, when more than 2,000 guests were served tea and cookies, to the present-day luncheon. This is attended by Old Spanish Days Dignitarios, including El Presidente, Saint Barbara, and dancing by the Spirit of Fiesta and Junior Spirit, as well as flamenco and folklórico dancers. We continue our tradition by ending the luncheon with cookies made by our members.

—Julie Morrow

Hillside residents celebrate together.



Hillside Joy



Hillside residents love Fiesta! We are especially grateful for the opportunity, and accessibility, for our residents to be able to attend the Old Spanish Days parade each year. The parade is a memorable experience for them as well as the staff who assist with this exciting community outing. Viva la Fiesta!

—Angela De Bruyn

Parade Teams

Father and son set up the horse parade.

My father and I worked the parade for several years, queuing up the teamed-up carriages and loading passengers along Castillo Street. Then enjoyed some music and food at the Horseman’s Rendezvous. Dad passed more than two years ago, miss him.

—Rob Mangus

Charles and sister Kathy.





Getting the Judge



My father, Thomas J. McDermott, was El Presidente 70 years ago. I have little recollection of the parade that year — I was 5 years old. But I do remember posing with my sister Kathy for the attached picture two years later. My best memory of the parade? Sitting in the president’s box and being coaxed to crack a cascarone on the head of Chief Justice Earl Warren! No security guard, just confetti flying and TM Storke in hysterics! Will be at the parade this year, driving from my home in Ventura.

—Charles McDermott

A prize-winning float.

Floating Down



My family (Don Juan Pacifico Ontiveros) first celebrated Fiesta at their ranchos (Rancho San Juan Cajón de Santa Ana [1837] and Rancho Tepusquet [1855], renamed Rancho Santa Maria). In the 1930s, my family participated in the in the Santa Barbara Fiesta Parade on horseback along State Street. My great-uncle once rode alongside Mexican movie star Leo Carrillo (The Cisco Kid). The parade is the highlight of Fiesta. I rode on my family’s float in 1992 and 1993. A huge amount of time goes into building and decorating the floats. After the parade, we would gather for the mayor’s awards ceremony for best float, etc. My family won many! Afterward, we go straight to the Beer Garden at the De la Guerra Adobe for cold beer and spicy tacos while mariachis livened up the atmosphere. From there, we stroll into the placita (De la Guerra Plaza) to watch the last shows on the main stage. Viva to 100 years of Fiesta spirit!

—Toni Saltzman

Future Presidentes

Three Cousins: Los Presidentes Mike Mendoza (1998) and Ricardo Castellanos (2012), and La Presidenta Christy Alvarado Gallagher (2003)

It was 1960, and my great-uncle Yldefonso “Poncho” Osuna was living at his home on Olive Street on the Eastside with his wife, Flora, and their three children. The home was among a cluster of small one-bedroom apartments on a spacious property. A civic-minded man, my great-uncle was involved with the Native Sons of the Golden West and Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities, was past president of the Uptown Lions, and was named Grand Marshal of the Fiesta parade in 1975.

Cousins wake up the neighborhood during a backyard Fiesta tradition.

He and his family had a special love for Fiesta. My fondest memories were of the riotous Fiesta parties he gave at his home every year after the parade. The entire family pitched in, building palm-frond walls surrounding the party area, which we decorated with colorful, festive banners. The food and music of the Lalo Moreno orchestra set the joyous tone of the event. A large patio dance floor would fill with everyone wearing beautiful costumes and showcasing the current dance moves.

It was during these festivities that the younger generation — grandchildren, cousins, nephews, and nieces — absorbed this deep-seated love for tradition. I particularly remember the time when the family helped build and decorate a little wagon connected to my tricycle to look like a miniature horse-drawn parade carriage. All the kids sat on it, and I biked as fast as I could throughout the neighborhood and the party, all of us screaming: Viva Lla Fiesta. It is a memory that will live with us forever.

In later years, three of us kids became Presidentes, including me on the tricycle.

—Mike Mendoza