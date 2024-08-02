After the Hezbollah attack on the soccer field in Israel’s Golan Heights, Israel released a statement saying, “We will not tolerate harm to civilians.” (PBS, 7-30-24)

This is outrageous hypocrisy given the fact Netanyahu’s war policy in Gaza has been to drop dumb bombs on civilian buildings there.

Israel lost 12 young civilians in that recent Golan attack, but Israel’s far-right government wants the world to overlook the 12,000 or more children whose lives have been sacrificed by Mr. Netanyahu in Gaza.

Meanwhile, American politicians continue to spew out the knee-jerk slogan, “Israel has a right to defend itself.” No, silly people, Israel does not have the right to take over 20 civilian lives in Gaza as restitution for each and every Jewish civilian life taken on October 7th. This is not a tooth for a tooth, an eye for an eye, or a life for a life that Israel’s own Hebrew Bible says is the proportional restitution standard for evil.

Is there a politician anywhere in Washington, D.C. or in Tel Aviv who has an actual human conscience or respects the Bible today?