Join the Future of Pediatric Diabetes Research at Sansum Diabetes Research Institute

Santa Barbara, CA (July 31, 2024) – Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI), a leader in diabetes research, is actively recruiting children and adolescent participant for pediatric clinical trials. With a commitment to advancing diabetes care, SDRI is at the forefront of groundbreaking research and invites children, ages 2 to 18, with type 1 diabetes and their families to join our efforts in helping to advance new treatments and technologies.

SDRI conducts an average of 25 clinical trials annually and engages between 700 to 1,000 participants each year. Our esteemed industry partners include, but is not exclusive to: Abbott, Dexcom, Insulet, Eli Lilly, MannKind, Medtronic Diabetes, Novo Nordisk, Sanofi, Tandem Diabetes Care. We are proud to share that SDRI’s partnership with industry sponsors furthers critical treatment options that improves the quality and longevity of life for those living with diabetes.

“We are dedicated to reducing the burden of diabetes for all people, especially children,” said Dr. Kristin Castorino, SDRI’s Vice President of Clinical Research and Senior Investigator. “Our pediatric research programs offer families the opportunity to be part of the latest advancements in diabetes science, contributing to innovations that will shape the future of diabetes care and hopefully reduce the burden, so kids can think about being an astronaut or racecar driver and not let diabetes get in the way of their dreams.”

“I was devasted when my two-year-old son, Blake, was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes,” shared Ashley, mother of Blake (now 11 years old). “That day changed everything for our family because we had to grieve the life we once imagined for Blake. When Blake had the opportunity to participate in a clinical trial for an artificial pancreas system at SDRI, I was given hope for his future. His blood glucose levels were more stable than ever before which meant for the for the first time since his diagnosis of diabetes, our family was able to sleep through the night. We were no longer waking up multiple times throughout the night to ensure his glucose levels were in a safe range. I am so grateful Blake was asked to participate in this clinical trial and I am so hopeful for future breakthroughs that will improve the management of his diabetes.”

By participating in SDRI’s pediatric clinical trials, families not only contribute to vital research but also gain access to cutting-edge treatments and technologies under the expert care of SDRI’s dedicated team. SDRI is committed to providing a supportive and compassionate environment for all participants, including Spanish translation services opening up active participation for more people in our community.

For more information on how to participate in SDRI’s pediatric clinical trials, please contact Christian Farfan at cfarfan@sansum.org or visit our website at sansum.org

About Sansum Diabetes Research Institute:

Sansum Diabetes Research Institute (SDRI) has been on the cutting edge of diabetes research, education, and clinical care since our founding in 1944 by Dr. William Sansum, the first U.S. physician to manufacture and administer insulin in the treatment of diabetes. With an established world class reputation for innovation in the field of type 1 diabetes, including the Artificial Pancreas system and diabetes in pregnancy, SDRI is broadening its area of expertise to address a range of issues in type 2 diabetes in an effort to address this growing epidemic. Learn more at www.sansum.org.