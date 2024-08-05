One-Way reversing Traffic Control on State Route 192 in Carpinteria Begins Monday, August 5 for Culvert Replacement Work

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – One-way reversing traffic control on State Route 192 in Carpinteria near Shepard Mesa Road will begin Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9 for culvert replacement work.

This traffic control will take place on a .25 mile section of SR 192, about 1 mile West of Hwy 150 intersection, to allow Caltrans to replace a 30-inch steel pipe beneath the highway.

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4pm and Friday from 8 am to 1pm.

Photo of State Route 192 | Credit: Courtesy

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

