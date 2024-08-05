Announcement

One-Way reversing Traffic Control on State Route 192 in Carpinteria Begins Monday, August 5 for Culvert Replacement Work

Author Image By Caltrans
Mon Aug 05, 2024 | 10:22am

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY – One-way reversing traffic control on State Route 192 in Carpinteria near Shepard Mesa Road will begin Monday, August 5 through Friday, August 9 for culvert replacement work.

This traffic control will take place on a .25 mile section of SR 192, about 1 mile West of Hwy 150 intersection, to allow Caltrans to replace a 30-inch steel pipe beneath the highway.  

Travelers will encounter one-way reversing traffic control Monday through Thursday from 8 am to 4pm and Friday from 8 am to 1pm.

Photo of State Route 192 | Credit: Courtesy

Our crews deserve to get home safely too.

Drive slowly and carefully in work zones.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram/Threads at: @Caltrans_D5.

   CHP Traffic Incident Information Page: http://cad.chp.ca.gov

Traveler information at: https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov/

  | #BeWorkZoneAlert | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube |

Tue Aug 06, 2024 | 01:33am
https://www.independent.com/2024/08/05/one-way-reversing-traffic-control-on-state-route-192-in-carpinteria-begins-monday-august-5-for-culvert-replacement-work/
Get News in Your Inbox

Login

Please note this login is to submit events or press releases. Use this page here to login for your Independent subscription

Not a member? Sign up here.