YouthWell Hosts Parent Fall Hybrid Workshop, Navigating Transitions With Kids

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

(Santa Barbara, CA – August 6, 2024) – YouthWell is excited to announce its upcoming Hybrid Parent Wellness Workshop designed for parents and caregivers of tweens and teens in Santa Barbara County. This FREE and informative workshop will take place on September 2, 2024, from 4:30 PM to 6:30 PM, and will be accessible both in person at 1528 Chapala Street Suite 203, Santa Barbara and virtually via Zoom.

The focus of this session, titled “Navigating Transitions With Kids,” is to provide parents with essential tools and strategies to support their children through various school transitions. Whether your child is entering a new school year or moving from one school to another, transitions can be challenging for the entire family. This workshop aims to equip parents with the knowledge and confidence to help their children adjust smoothly and successfully to new environments. Participants will learn how to:

Ease into the School Year: Gain insights into helping your child start the school year with grace and enthusiasm.

Support Overwhelmed Students: Discover effective ways to support your child when they feel overwhelmed and stressed.

Identify Allies and Resources: Help your child identify supportive allies and learn to ask for help before problems escalate.

Self-Care for Parents: Acquire valuable tips on taking care of yourself during transitional periods, ensuring you have the strength and resilience to support your child effectively.

This free workshop is open to parents and caregivers who are interested in fostering a nurturing and supportive environment for their tweens and teens. It offers a unique opportunity to learn and gain new tools for supporting your child and connect with other parents.

Register at youthwell.org/workshops/