Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Members Attend Annual Mass Together During Old Spanish Days Fiesta Centennial

Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee visiting members from Puerto Vallarta, Mexico celebrated the kick-off of 2024 Old Spanish Days Fiesta Centenario (100th Year) at the Old Mission participating in La Misa Del Presidente and posing for their annual visitation group photo on the steps of the Mission, which was followed by a party in the Mission Garden, where Father Larry Gosslin and the Mission Friar’s warmly welcomed our Puerto Vallarta Guests.

The 2024 Puerto Vallarta annual member visit began with a welcome party at the home of Lifetime members Gil and Marti Garcia, with warm welcomes and potluck delights, and featured a week of Fiesta events, including the historic parade El Desfile Historico, La Fiesta Pequena, a visit to El Mercado De La Guerra, Los Noches De Ronda, lunch at Our Lady of Guadalupe Mercado, a tour of Santa Barbara Courthouse, and many more daily Fiesta 2024 events scheduled by the Old Spanish Days Fiesta Board during their busy week.

Santa Barbara and Puerto Vallarta have shared a special bond of friendship as one of our six current and longest running Santa Barbara sister cities committee members, maintaining memberships in the City of Santa Barbara-Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities for over fifty-two years. For information visit: http://www.santabarbara.gov.

Nine members from Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities celebrated with President Margaret Saavedra at Gil & Marti Garcia Casa (l-r) ELsa Sanchez de Famania, Victor Aguilar Sosa, Marcia Banuelos de Aguilar, newly elected consul person Puerto Vallarta, Margaret Saavedra, President Santa Barbara/Puerto Vallarta Sister Cities Committee, Heriberta Caballero, Cuquis Caballero, Nena Sahagun Pena, Valeria Zamora Vargas, wife of Francisco Garcia and Andres Famania. | Photo: Bonnie Carroll