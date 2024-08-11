Student Research Study on Depression

Are you or someone you know 14-21 years old, experiencing sad or irritable moods, and considering antidepressant medication? We are currently recruiting adolescents (14-21) with depression seeking SSRI treatment for our 18-month paid study. If eligible, participants would participate in interviews and questionnaires, complete MRI scans, provide blood samples, and complete brief cognitive tasks. Participation would include visits every three months (in-person attendance is only required for the 2 MRI scans). Participants will receive a picture of their brain and can earn up to $1,200, along with reimbursement for all parking or travel expenses. You can also visit https://candylab.psych.ucla.edu/contact/participate/ to learn more.

Those interested can fill out our interest form here or email us at uclacandylab@g.ucla.edu for more information!