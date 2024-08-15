Annual MTD Service Changes Start to Go into Effect on Monday, August 19, More Changes to Follow in Coming Weeks

Press releases are posted on Independent.com as a free community service.

SANTA BARBARA – Santa Barbara MTD makes service changes to local bus service every year in mid-August. This year’s service changes will go into effect at the beginning of the day on Monday, August 19, 2024. Other changes will phase in when UCSB fall classes begin.

Starting Monday, August 19, 2024:

The span of service on Line 15x (SBCC/UCSB Express) is being extended to 9:35 p.m., with hourly frequency after 6 p.m.

Starting Monday, September 23, 2024:

Increased 20 minute frequency on Line 27 (Isla Vista Shuttle) on weekdays during UCSB’s Fall, Spring, and Winter quarters is planned, pending driver availability.

These schedule changes are in response to community needs, increased demand for bus service, and to improve on-time performance.

The new schedule guide reflecting these changes is available online here. The printed version of the schedule guide is also available at the Transit Center and onboard buses.

Customer Service Representatives are available for assistance at (805) 963-3366.